Jeremy Allen White explains how acting career takes a toll on fatherhood

Jeremy Allen White has recently explained how acting career takes a toll on fatherhood.

The Emmy-Award winning star, who shares two young daughters with his former wife Addison Timlin, revealed how his demanding career affected his journey as a father.

“I feel like I’m ‘pain for hire,’” quipped the 34-year-old as he plays the legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen in the biopic, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere.

Jeremy told The Times, “I’m getting paid to put myself in painful places. On The Bear, it’s not like I walk around punching walls and screaming in my closet.”

However, The Iron Claw actor further said, “I stay close to that energy and it’s uncomfortable — and filming the Bruce movie was incredibly difficult.”

Jeremy reflected that he was in “isolation and far from my children”.

“I didn’t travel home much. It made me unwell and when I came out of it, I thought, ‘There has to be a better way,’” explained the Shameless star.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jeremy noted that after The Bear fame, he faced more scrutiny in his personal life.

The After Everything actor confessed that he faced “more scrutiny with something going on in my personal life that has been of interest” following The Bear success.

“After a while, people will stop following you once they realise that all you do is pick up your kids from school and come home. My life — my normal life — is very simple,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, Jeremy also offered rare insight into his life as a father when he’s not working on a Hollywood movie set.

“I made breakfast for my daughters, took them to school and later I will pick them up and make dinner,” he added.