Paul Mescal talks about evolving bond with Josh O’Connor on film set

Paul Mescal reflects on evolving bond with Josh O’Connor on film set

Paul Mescal opened up about the close bond he shared with Josh O’Connor on set of The History of Sound.

The film sees Mescal as Lionel and O’Connor as David during the First World War, and travelling together recording folk songs in rural Maine in winter 1920.

Speaking about his friendship with The Crown star, the Normal People actor during the film’s screening at BFI London Film Festival, he told the PA news agency, "We’re here to celebrate the film, and it’s exciting.”

"I mean we were friends before, for sure, but I think this experience of shooting with him, and the admiration that I have for Josh extended tenfold after working with him,” he said.

"He’s just a remarkable human being, incredibly talented and a joy to spend time with,” he continued. “I suppose listening to traditional Irish music and the Irish countryside has always been a marvel to me, still is, like when you go into a pub in Ireland, and you just have these incredible musicians essentially improvising their way through an evening, it’s just an amazing experience."

Directed by Oliver Hermanus, The History of Sound is set to release in UK on January 23.