Tom Holland barred from playing 'James Bond' by Marvel?

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' starring Tom Holland is set to come out in July 2026

Tom Holland was allegedly one of those actor’s who was expected to replace Daniel Craig in the upcoming James Bond film.

However, the possibility of his replacement seems to have died down as Holland has been forbidden to take up two “superhero” roles at a time.

At present, the 29-year-old is busy filming the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Reportedly, Tom’s contract with Marvel is stopping him from taking up any other roles that can overshadow the new Spider-Man movie.

"Tom can't play two superheroes, it just won't happen”, a source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column on Sunday.

The Uncharted actor previously opened about his rumoured casting as James Bond, where he said that getting the role would be the “pinnacle” of his career.

In his latest appearance at Gordon Ramsay YouTube show, Tom said, "Listen, there’s speculation at the moment. We’ll keep it to a minimum for now. We’ll get there one day."

When asked how would you feel about getting the opportunity to play 007.

He responded saying, "I mean every young British actor, it’s the pinnacle of working in our industry. I already consider myself to be the luckiest kid alive. I could not have dreamed to have the career that I have."

The new MCU sueprhero movie starring Holland is slated to release July 31, 2026.