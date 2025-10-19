'Euphoria' season 3 major cast revealed: check details inside

US actors Danielle Deadwyler, Natasha Lyonne, and Eli Roth are among several new additions to the cast of Euphoria, which will return for its third season in spring 2026, HBO has confirmed.

The long-awaited season arrives after a four-year hiatus, with production already underway in Los Angeles.

The Emmy-winning drama will return with eight episodes and a fresh storyline featuring a significant time jump, taking its characters beyond high school.

Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, and Colman Domingo will reprise their roles, while Storm Reid will not return, having confirmed her departure.

Angus Cloud, who portrayed Fezco, died at age 25 following Season 2, leaving his character’s cliffhanger ending unresolved.

Euphoria has not only gained critical acclaim but also catapulted its cast to international stardom, contributing to the show’s delayed return as cast members pursued other projects.

Showrunner Sam Levinson has also been working on other ventures, further pushing back production.

Who is joining Euphoria for season three?

Among the 18 new cast members are Danielle Deadwyler, known for Till and The Piano Lesson, and Natasha Lyonne of Orange is the New Black. Eli Roth, director and actor from Hostel, joins alongside Colleen Camp, Trisha Paytas, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Sam Trammell, Rebecca Pidgeon, and Matthew Willig. Additional cast includes Cailyn Rice, Bella Podaras, Gideon Adlon, Jessica Blair Herman, Bill Bodner, Jack Topalian, Hemky Madera, and Homer Gere, son of Richard Gere.

Who else will appear in the series?

Sharon Stone and Rosalía were previously confirmed, along with Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Marshawn Lynch, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Kadeem Hardison, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert, Anna Van Patten, and Asante Blackk.

Returning principal stars include Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Eric Dane, Martha Kelly, and Chloe Cherry.