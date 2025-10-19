Glen Powell ready to make his 'SNL' debut

Glen Powell is heading to Studio 8H this November to make his Saturday Night Live debut.

The Anyone But You star is set to take over the SNL stage on the November 15 episode of the iconic sketch comedy series.

NBC recently unveiled the upcoming lineup for Season 51, after a strong start with the first three episodes airing throughout October.

Interestingly the Top Gun: Maverick actor isn’t the only big name featured in the November slate. Miles Teller will host the November 1 episode, alongside musical guest Brandi Carlile.

Teller made his SNL hosting debut back in Season 48 (October 2022), making this his second time leading the show.

Carlile, meanwhile, is no stranger to the SNL stage either. She’s performed three times, including in Season 50, where she shared the spotlight with Elton John and even appeared in on a sketch

The November 8 episode will be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser. She'll be joined by Sombr as a musical guest, making both the host and singer’s first SNL appearances.

On November 15, Powell, 36, will be sharing the spotlight with Olivia Dean, who will also be performing on the show for the first time.

SNL Season 51 kicked off with a strong mix of newcomers and returning stars.

Bad Bunny served as the host for the season premiere. While he marked his second time hosting musical guest Doja Cat made her debut.

Former cast member Amy Poehler also returned as host for the third time on October 11, while singer Role Model joined as a first timer.

Notably, in the October 18 episode, Sabrina Carpenter pulled off double duties as first-time host and returning musical guest.