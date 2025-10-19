Bruce Willis kids grieving father as 'Die Hard' actor's health declines

Emma Heming Willis open how children are coping up with their father's health condition

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming has shared about her husband’s health.

The Pulp Fiction actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023 and as per the latest update, his health condition is getting worse day by day.

Emma, who share children Mabel Ray, 13, and Evelyn Penn 11 with Bruce, has revealed that kids are "grieving" their father.

Even though, they have accepted the actor’s medical condition but they “miss their dad so much.”

In conversation with the Vogue Australia, the 47-year-old British model said about her children, “I think they’re doing well.”

“They grieve. They miss their dad so much. He’s missing important milestones, that’s tough for them.”

According to Heming, both her and the kids are learning to live with the fact now. “They’re learning and so am I”, she said.

The 70-year-old legendary actor is now in full-care of a team, who live with him in a one-storey home as Willis’ condition progresses and his need become more complex.

Earlier, Emma was also criticized for moving him out of their family property and shifting him to a separate home.

While defending her action, the actress said that making this choice was the "hardest decision" of her life.