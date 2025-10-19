‘Stranger Things’ creators tease new storyline for spinoff series

‘Stranger Things’ creators teases new storyline for spinoff series

Stranger Things show makers, Matt and Ross Duffer revealed their plans about the upcoming spinoff series of beloved TV show.

The hit Netflix series which has garnered a massive fanbase over the past 10 years is coming to its end on New Year’s Eve.

In an interview with Variety, the duo delights the heartbroken fans by sharing some details about its upcoming spin off series.

"We do every last remaining thing we wanted to do with the Demogorgons and Mind Flayer and Vecna and the Upside Down and Hawkins and these characters," Matt said about the finale chapter. "This is a complete story. It’s done."

Hence, he revealed that the spin-off will have "new characters" and the show will start with a "complete new slate" adding that it will keep the "brand" and "style of storytelling" of Stranger Things.

Ross continued, "They’re going to live in a bit of a different world. There’s going to be connective tissue, but you’re almost anthologizing in a way."

Sharing why they decided for completely new fresh start, Matt explained, that by trying to "expand what could become an insanely convoluted mythology," would constrained the characters and it becomes "frustrating from a storytelling point of view."

Instead, with a new story, "you’re not tied up into any knots,” Matt said. “There’s something refreshing about it. The hope is you’re not just doing something to just do it."

While the spinoff is in works, Stranger Things season finale will air on November 27.