Ashton Kutcher makes bold statement on his ‘polished’ looks

Ashton Kutcher has recently made bold confession about his looks and how it’s affecting his career in Hollywood.

The No Strings Attached actor was asked about his appearance during a panel for his upcoming FX television series The Beauty at New York Comic Con last week.

Sharing his experience of playing a hilarious supervillain in the show, Ashton stated, “I think every role you get, part of it is what you look like… “

“It's a very big part of what you're imbuing as the character. And so, there are roles that I've gotten because of the way I look and there are roles that I haven't gotten because of the way I look,” explained the 47-year-old.

The 70s Show star also expressed his frustration for “down on your luck” characters because of his polished looks.

However, Demi Moore’s ex revealed that his work as a producer has made him realise the reason behind certain casting choices.

“You're trying to tell a story with pictures, and the pictures need to create a feeling for the audience,” he remarked.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ashton discussed his experience about working in The Beauty.

“Without giving away too much, almost every one of us has an incredibly nuanced role where, in some way, shape or form, we’re playing something that we are or we aren't at any given time,” pointed out The Ranch actor.

Ashton added, “Playing this character is one of the great delights of my career.”