'Hocus Pocus' 3: Bette Midler reveals major update about the movie sequel'

Bette Midler has offered a promising update on the highly anticipated Hocus Pocus 3.

The original film, which introduced fans to the mischievous Sanderson sisters, debuted in 1993 and gained cult status over the years.

Nearly three decades later, Hocus Pocus 2 premiered on Disney+ in 2022 and became an instant hit, prompting Disney to greenlight a third installment.

In June 2023, Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production president Sean Bailey confirmed that the third film was officially in development.

Now, more than two years after the announcement, Midler has revealed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she’s read a draft of the script for the upcoming movie.

“Well, you know, they sent a script, and a lot of it was brilliant,” Midler shared when asked about the status of the film. “So I got very excited.”

She also mentioned that several production logistics are currently being worked out: “And now we’re trying to figure out what it is and where it’s going to be and how much it’s going to cost and all those logistical things.”

Following its release, Hocus Pocus 2 broke records for Disney+, drawing 2.7 billion minutes of viewership during its opening weekend. It went on to become the sixth most-streamed movie of 2022 with 5.7 billion minutes viewed.

Midler, alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, led the first two films as the iconic trio of witches. While Kenny Ortega directed the 1993 original, Anne Fletcher took over for the 2022 sequel and is set to return for the third film, with Jen D’Angelo back as the screenwriter.

With a “brilliant” script in hand, fans can look forward to more magic from the Sanderson sisters as development on Hocus Pocus 3 continues.