'The Diplomat' Season 3: Why Kate walked away and Hal took the spotlight

By the second episode of The Diplomat Season 3, Netflix’s gripping political thriller took a daring leap.

Following the sudden death of President Rayburn (Michael McKean), Grace Penn (Allison Janney) assumes the presidency.

In a surprising twist, she appoints Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell) as vice president instead of his wife, Kate Wyler (Keri Russell), who had been in line for the role.

The move sends shockwaves through Kate, who prepares to resign as ambassador to the U.K. and return to the U.S. with Hal, stepping into a new role as special envoy to Europe and second lady. But just before boarding the plane, she hesitates—and chooses to stay behind.

Russell calls this a pivotal moment: “It’s a monumental moment to choose yourself. And I think women, in particular, don’t. I think it’s really hard for women to choose themselves.”

The episode also dives into Kate and Hal’s early relationship, highlighting the emotional weight of Kate’s decision. “That whole idea of, ‘How did I end up here?, What steps led me here?’ It’s interesting,” Russell notes.

Showrunner Debora Cahn explained that the storylines evolved naturally: “We just did this one tiny little thing, which was the president dropped dead, and it created a whole lot of fallout.”

Despite Kate’s setback, Russell praises the writing: “To be stripped of that... and then for Hal to waltz in... and be offered the position is just deliciously heartbreaking.”

Meanwhile, Sewell welcomed the shake-up: “It throws so much in the air... It rebalanced the status and created new problems.”

Cahn adds that although the series explores new ground, “some new wrinkle from the old path” always returns—mirroring real life.

All three seasons of The Diplomat are now streaming on Netflix.