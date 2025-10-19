Mark Ruffalo ‘dreamed’ of punching Ryan Reynolds

Mark Ruffalo all set to star in 'Now You Se Me 3' next

Mark Ruffalo have worked with Ryan Reynolds in a 2022 Netflix film called The Adam Project.

The action sci-fi was based on time travelling in which Reynolds played Adam Reed; the future version of Ruffalo’s on-screen son, who punches his dad Louis Reed in the face after he is warned no to go back in time as the two different versions of Adam can cause problems with the space-time.

Louis (Mark) than strikes him back in the face and the Now You See Me star confessed that he dreamed of the whole slap scene before filming.

In an interview with GQ, the 57-year-old was asked how many times he had to punch the Deadpool actor to get the scene right.

Ruffalo said, "Once. It was written that way."

He continued, "We did a rehearsal, and I had a dream that that's what the punch should look like, and I just did what I did in my dream, and we did it, and they're all laughing.”

The Avengers star claimed that director Shawn Levy also thought that one take was enough.

"That was one of those moments where the spontaneity just - it was right”, said Mark.

The American actor has a few interesting projects lined up next namely Now You See Me 3, Crime 101, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.