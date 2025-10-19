Nicole Kidman 'moving on' for kids' sake amid Keith Urban divorce

Nicole Kidman’s kids have become her motivation for healing after split

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban had been married for nearly 20 years before the split, and the heartbreak won’t be easy to face, but the actress is focusing on the positives regardless.

The 58-year-old Australian star’s daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, whom she shares with her estranged husband, have been her motivation to continue moving forward.

The Babygirl star is keeping herself “surrounded by the two things that matter the most to her: her family and her work,” a source close to her told People Magazine.

The insider shared that the Big Little Lies actress is not “someone who dwells on regrets,” rather, she believes everything happens for a reason.

Kidman also “has great attitude and feels very grateful for her life,” they continued, adding that she has several projects lined up and she is excited for them.

The Nine Perfect Strangers actress and the country star separated this year, early in the summer, but the news of their split only broke out in September.

A day after the report, Kidman filed for divorce from Urban, stating irreconcilable differences as the cause of the divorce.