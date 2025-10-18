Keith Urban discovers surprising link to Nicole Kidman amid divorce

Keith Urban receives a poignant reminder of estranged wife Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban had a strange encounter at his latest show in Nashville when he got reminded of his estranged wife, Nicole Kidman, amid their divorce process.

The 57-year-old actor was interacting with fans during the concert when one woman stopped him in his tracks.

In a now-viral video shared on TikTok, the country star was seen asking a fan, “I’m not going to like your name?”

The fan went on to share her name, “It’s Nicole,” to a loud cheer and laughter from the audience, while Urban reacted in a pleasant mood as well, bowing his head and dramatically falling backward on the stage.

The Fighter hitmaker sat back up after the brief pause and diverted the attention from the Kidman joke, saying, “Did you say Nicole Richie?”

Fans quickly flocked to the comments, laughing at the hilarious exchange about the former couple’s split.

The Babygirl star and Kidman were married for almost two decades before she filed for divorce on September 30.

The reports detailing their split revealed that they had separated earlier this summer.

The Big Little Lies actress listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split in the divorce documents.