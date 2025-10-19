Gracie Abrams receives heartfelt praise from Cyndi Lauper

Gracie Abrams was over-joyed after hearing words of appreciation from her beloved 80s pop star, Cyndi Lauper.

The pop icon and the rising pop star sat for one-on-one conversation about their careers and their song writing processes.

Abrams, got her breakthrough after opening for multiple shows during Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour from March 2023 to December 2024. Meanwhile, Lauper made her mark in music more than 40 years ago with her debut album She’s So Unusual in 1983.

In the most recent episode of Musician on Musician at Rolling Stone, the That’s So True singer was star struck when Lauper told her she loved her song and one of them made her cry.

"When I was listening to I Know It Won’t Work, I started crying," Lauper told Abrams, referring to the second track of Good Riddance.

Abrams couldn’t what she has heard, replied, "What? Don’t say that to me. I can’t believe you listened to any of the music."

The Close to You crooner went on to tell Lauper that she was her mother's favourite singer and Abrams grew up listening to her music all the time.

"I feel that way the older I get. [I’m] more and more grateful to the fact that I was raised in a house where your music was playing," she said. "My mom was so drawn to your music because she had a life time of instances where you sound-tracked."

Currently, Lauper is focusing on a stage musical adaptation of the 1988 film Working Girl, preparing for a Spring 2026 Las Vegas residency and continuing her human rights advocacy.

Meanwhile, Abrams wrapped up The Secret of Us Tour last month.