Millie Bobby Brown’s heartfelt comment about how daughter melt hearts

Millie Bobby Brown’s heartfelt comment about her daughter melts hearts

Millie Bobby Brown showered love on her new born adopted daughter in a rare comment.

Brown along with the cast of Stranger Things, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin, sat down for an interview at TIME to promote the final season of sci-fi series.

During one of its game segment, Schnapp asked her about one thing she can’t live without, thinking the answer would be her husband Jake Bongiovi.

However, the Enola Holmes star had thought of her daughter saying, "But it’s the same thing. Without her, there’s no him. It’s the same thing."

Brown and Bongiovi tied the knot in May 2024 and later in August 2025 they adopted a baby girl.

The couple announced the news via Instagram, with caption, "This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy."

"And then there were 3. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi," she concluded.

Previously, the Damsel star shared that she was looking forward to starting a family with her husband.

"My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19," she said on the Smartless podcast. "And you know, it’s been my thing since before I met Jake. Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me."