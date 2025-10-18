Josh O’Connor shares thoughts on Timothée Chalamet’s rising career

Josh O’Connor is applauding fellow actor Timothée Chalamet for his unfiltered ambition, calling it “refreshing” in a new interview with British GQ.

Earlier this year, Chalamet stirred conversation during his acceptance speech at the Screen Actors Guild Awards after winning for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in the biopic A Complete Unknown.

While on stage, the Dune star spoke candidly about his aspirations, declaring, “I know people don't usually talk like that, but I wanna be one of the greats. I'm inspired by the greats. I’m in pursuit of greatness.”

O’Connor, best known for his roles in The Crown and Challengers, praised Chalamet for being so open about his goals. “I found it so refreshing, someone being like, ‘No, I want to be f**king great,’” he said.

He went on to express admiration for Chalamet’s accomplishments but added a thoughtful perspective. “My first thoughts were like, OK, one, you already are. You did it, mate,” he remarked.

“But then the other thing was like, great that you want that, but I hope you want that in your real life too, and I hope it doesn't only become greatness in acting.”

O’Connor continued, “I hope it's greatness in, I don't know, friendship or in being a great son – which I'm sure he is, I'm sure he's all those things too – but I hope that that doesn't become your sole focus.”

The remarks have sparked conversation about ambition, authenticity, and balance in the spotlight.