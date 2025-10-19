Kristen Bell gives update on ‘Frozen 3’ production progress

Kristen Bell teased details on the highly anticipated Frozen 3 production.

Bell stars as Anna, the quirky and talkative younger sister of Elsa voiced by Idina Menzel.

In a conversation with Variety, Bell said the cast of Frozen 3 will "soon" begin production process for the film.

Bell revealed that she has seen the script for the movie, however, remained tight-lipped about songs and the plot, adding, "That's all I can say. I'm under lock and key."

The Nobody Wants This star then went on to explain the script process.

"It's all mostly like concept stuff in the beginning like, 'Here's where we think it should go,'" Bell said.

"That's the one great thing about Disney is it goes through a thousand filters, not to be diplomatic, but because everyone's going to add something different," she continued. "That’s why the movies plays so well because they hit every single mark because nothing has been missed."

Jennifer Lee wrote and co-directed with Chris Buck the best animated feature Oscar winner Frozen, as well as Frozen II.

In addition to Bell and Menzel, Jonathan Groff voices Kristoff and Josh Gad as the snowman Olaf.

Frozen 3 is slated for release in 2027.