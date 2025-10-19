Kristen Bell gives update on ‘Frozen 3’ production progress

Kristen Bell teased details on the highly anticipated Frozen 3 production.
Bell stars as Anna, the quirky and talkative younger sister of Elsa voiced by Idina Menzel.
In a conversation with Variety, Bell said the cast of Frozen 3 will "soon" begin production process for the film.
Bell revealed that she has seen the script for the movie, however, remained tight-lipped about songs and the plot, adding, "That's all I can say. I'm under lock and key."
The Nobody Wants This star then went on to explain the script process.
"It's all mostly like concept stuff in the beginning like, 'Here's where we think it should go,'" Bell said.
"That's the one great thing about Disney is it goes through a thousand filters, not to be diplomatic, but because everyone's going to add something different," she continued. "That’s why the movies plays so well because they hit every single mark because nothing has been missed."
Jennifer Lee wrote and co-directed with Chris Buck the best animated feature Oscar winner Frozen, as well as Frozen II.
In addition to Bell and Menzel, Jonathan Groff voices Kristoff and Josh Gad as the snowman Olaf.
Frozen 3 is slated for release in 2027.
Tom Cruise surprises 'Origins' cast during filming
Canadian actor and musician revealed Stranger Things cast scared of online backlash
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester celebrate new series together
Sarah Paulson opens up about grief of losing a ‘close friend’
The filming of ‘Euphoria’ upcoming season has been started since January 2025
Marvel’s ‘Blade’ reboot shifts to present day, Mia Goth confirms continued involvement