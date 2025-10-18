Melanie Lynskey pays 'moving tribute' to husband as he achieves major milestone

Melanie Lynskey got married to Jason Ritter in 2020

Melaine Lynsky has praised husband Jason Ritter on unlocking a major achievement in life.

Ritter had been addicted to alcohol, but he has successfully quit the habit and has been sober or the past 12 years.

To celebrate this accomplishment, Melaine took it to her Instagram, to show love, support and appreciation.

The Two and a Half Men famed actress wrote in the detailed caption, “12 years of accountability, of showing up, of answering the phone, of driving home safely, of quiet nights, of loud fun nights, of laughing and laughing.”

“Of being able to talk things through, of finding solutions, of me being able to sleep when you’re away and not be up all night worrying, of building this life together.”

Lynsky further praised Ritter for being a hands-on father to their daughter for the past six years.

She congratulated “the dad who gets up to make their daughter lunch, knows how to do her hair, is there to cuddle and be steady and listen, is able to be present in an emergency, and is always the one who gets asked to play with all the kids or push our daughter and her cousins in the hammock.”

The 48-year-old concluded her caption by writing, “I love you.”

Meanwhile, Jason got all emotional after reading this lovely tribute paid to him by wife as he expressed his emotions in the comment section, where he mentioned that, “The only thing scarier and more confronting than giving up drinking was the thought I could lose you, and I’m so glad I made the choice I did.”

Melaine tied the knot with the Matlock actor in 2020.