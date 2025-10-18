Jennifer Aniston shares why she agreed to star in ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’

Jennifer Aniston reveals why she agreed to star in ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’

Jennifer Aniston saw a reflection of her life when she came across the I’m Glad My Mother Died script, prompting her to accept the role immediately.

The upcoming series is a TV adaptation of Jennette McCurdy’s memoir based on her traumatic childhood and difficult relationship with her mother.

In an interview with the People magazine, the Friends alum said that she was "immediately intrigued and flattered and excited" when offered the role alongside McCurdy, Sharon Horgan and LuckyChap.

"It's going to be wonderful. It's going to be pretty great to start shooting it," she added.

Sharing the personal reason behind her actions, Aniston revealed that she and McCurdy "have a lot in common. We had very similar moms."

McCurdy’s mother, Debra, died in 2013. In the memoir, McCurdy said that Debra had forced her into acting, which she claimed led her to develop an eating disorder and allowed her to be exploited during her career as a young actor.

Similarly, Aniston opened up about her estranged relationship with her mother, Nancy Dow, who died in 2016.

Previously, Aniston, in various interviews, has said that since her mother was a model, she expected her daughter to look perfect.

"She was a model and she was all about presentation and what she looked like and what I looked like. I did not come out the model child she’d hoped for," she said.

Aniston has also said that she grew up in a "household that was destabilised and felt unsafe," and called her mom, who divorced her dad, John Aniston, when she was 9, "very critical of her."

Aniston will also serve as executive producer in I’m Glad My Mother Died. The release date is yet to be announced.