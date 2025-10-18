‘General Hospital’ scores top honours at 2025 Daytime Emmys

General Hospital claimed the top honor of Outstanding Daytime Drama Series at the 2025 Daytime Emmy Awards, held Friday, October 17.

The long-running ABC soap opera beat out fellow nominees Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless to secure the most prestigious award of the evening during the 52nd annual ceremony.

This marks back-to-back wins for General Hospital, which also took home the same title in 2024. With this latest victory, the show extends its record as the most awarded series in the category’s history.

The 2025 ceremony proved especially successful for the series, which ended the night with seven Emmy wins from 16 nominations. Notable nominations included Laura Wright (Carly) and Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis) for Lead Actress, with Grahn earning the win. Dominic Zamprogna (Dante) was recognized in the Lead Actor category, while Kate Mansi (Kristina) represented in Supporting Actress. In the Supporting Actor category, Jonathan Jackson (Lucky) won, joined by fellow nominees Tajh Bellow (TJ) and Gregory Harrison (Gregory).

Guest Actress nods included Jacqueline Lopez (Blaze), Avery Kristen Pohl (Esme), and Alley Mills (Heather), who took home the award. The show also earned wins in writing, directing, casting, costume design/styling, and hair and makeup.

Meanwhile, The Young and the Restless, a frequent past winner with 11 wins in the top drama category, received 19 nominations but walked away with just one award.

The 2025 Daytime Emmys streamed live via watch.theemmys.tv and the Emmys app.