‘Grey's Anatomy’ faces cast cut down in 2026

Grey’s Anatomy is set to temporarily lose one of its fan-favourite doctors this season.

Two episodes into season 22, viewers learned that Caterina Scorsone, who plays neurosurgeon Amelia Shepherd, will be taking a break from the long-running ABC medical drama.

The decision comes after a dramatic start to the season, which continues to deal with the aftermath of last season’s shocking finale.

Season 21 ended with a devastating explosion at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, caused by a hostage situation, that left several doctors fighting for their lives.

As season 22 picks up, the emotional and physical impact of that tragedy is still being felt across the hospital.

Amelia, whose patient was responsible for the explosion, has been struggling to cope with the fallout.

In the most recent episode, her friends Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) stepped in for an intervention, encouraging her to take care of herself.

Ultimately, Amelia decided to take a sabbatical, marking Scorsone’s temporary exit from the show.

According to Deadline, the actress’ hiatus will span the next eight episodes, with Amelia expected to return in 2026.

The report also revealed that Scorsone’s reduced screen time aligns with the show’s updated episode guarantees for its core cast members.

For the 2024–2025 season, Grey’s Anatomy has adopted a cost-saving model used by several long-running TV dramas, reducing the number of guaranteed episodes for series regulars from 18 to 14.

Scorsone’s character, however, will appear in just 10 of the 18 episodes this season due to her storyline. Sources told the outlet that this change applies only to the current season.

Scorsone, 44, first joined Grey’s Anatomy in 2010 during season 7, after previously starring in its spinoff Private Practice.

Her portrayal of Amelia Shepherd, Derek Shepherd’s (Patrick Dempsey) sister and Meredith’s sister-in-law, has become one of the show’s most emotionally layered performances.

Over the years, her character has faced addiction, loss, and personal growth while remaining one of the series’ most skilled and complex doctors.

While Amelia’s absence will certainly be felt, fans can rest assured that this is only a temporary goodbye.

Grey’s Anatomy continues to air Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.