'Nobody Wants This' season 2 premiere reunites Kristen Bell and Adam Brody

'Nobody Wants This' season 2 will be available to stream on Netflix on October 23

The wait for Nobody Wants This season 2 is almost over!

The cast and crew of the hit Netflix romcom attended the glamorous premiere event in Los Angeles on Thursday, October 16.

Kristin Bell, who plays the show’s romantic lead Joanne, stunned in a plunging asymmetrical red dress. Meanwhile, her on-screen love interest, Brody, matched in a red sweater covered with a gray blazer.

Brody was joined on the red carpet by his real-life wife, Leighton Meester, who also stars in the new season as Joanne’s childhood frenemy. The Gossip Girl alum looked elegant in a purple ombré gown.

First premiered in September 2024, Nobody Wants This follows the story of Joanne, an agnostic sex podcaster, who falls in love with Noah, an unconventional rabbi. The Netflix series offers a refreshing take on relationships as Joanne and Noah navigate the obstacles in their relationship with healthy communication and mutual trust.

By the end of the first season, things appeared bleak for the star-crossed lovers as Joanne decided against converting to Judaism to be with Noah, as her reasons were self-motivated. But surprisingly, Noah supported her decision as he realised their love transcends their religious differences.

Nobody Wants This season 2 officially premieres on Netflix on Thursday, October 23.