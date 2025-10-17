Finn Wolfhard expresses concerns about Stranger Things final season

Finn Wolfhard has recently expressed his concerns about Stranger Things final season.

Before the release of fifth and final season in November, the cast hope that the Netflix show doesn’t receive same backlash that iconic shows like Game of Thrones and Lost received for their final episodes.

“I think everyone was pretty worried, honestly,” said the 22-year-old in a new interview with Time magazine.

The Canadian actor and singer revealed, “The way that Game of Thrones got torn to shreds in that final season, we’re all walking into this going, ‘We hope to not have that kind of thing happen.’”

“But then we read the scripts. We knew that it was something special,” confessed Finn.

For those unversed, the actor rose to fame with his popular character Mike Wheeler in the hit show back in 2016.

Interestingly, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer revealed in January that the final season will be a “cinematic farewell”.

“We spent a full year filming this season. By the end, we’d captured over 650 hours of footage. So, needless to say, this is our biggest and most ambitious season yet. It’s like eight blockbuster movies,” stated Ross.

Meanwhile, Stranger Things Season 5 is divided into two volumes; first will premiere on November 26 on Netflix and the second volume on Christmas.

However, the finale episode will be telecast on New Year’s Eve.