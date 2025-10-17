Adam Brody, Leighton Meester set 'couple goals' with new milestone

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester celebrate new series together

Leighton Meester and husband Adam Brody are once again each other’s co-stars in their upcoming Nobody Wants This season 2, and they enjoyed their on-screen partnership just as much as off-screen.

The 45-year-old actor and Meester, 39, walked the red-carpet together for the premiere of the series on Thursday, October 16.

The Gossip Girl star donned a flowy dress in a gorgeous combination of blues and purples with a tie-dye pattern.

While the American Fiction actor, for his part, sported a tweed jacket, beige pants, and an orange sweater paired with a white buttoned-down shirt.

Fans gushed over the duo who worked together again, giving them “couple goals,” noting how they looked “head over heels” in love with each other as they posed on the red-carpet.

Meester is joining Brody as the character Abby, whom she predicted will be stirring “up some drama” in the show.

The Single Parents co-stars have been together since 2013 and got married a year after making their relationship public.

Brody and Meester share two children, who they welcomed in 2015, and 2020 respectively.