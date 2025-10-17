‘Euphoria’ season 3: Cast changes, new additions, and what to expect

After years of delays, HBO’s Euphoria is officially moving forward with Season 3, bringing major cast shifts, fresh faces, and a new creative direction.

Filming began in January 2025, with a premiere currently slated for Spring 2026.

Zendaya returns as Rue, joined by key original cast members Hunter Schafer (Jules), Jacob Elordi (Nate), Sydney Sweeney (Cassie), Alexa Demie (Maddy), Maude Apatow (Lexi), and Eric Dane (Cal).

Colman Domingo (Ali) will also reprise his role in a guest-star capacity, while Martha Kelly (Laurie) and Chloe Cherry (Faye) have been promoted to series regulars.

Season 3 will feature several high-profile new cast members. Rosalía, Marshawn Lynch, Kadeem Hardison, Adewale Akinnuoye‑Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert, Anna Van Patten, and Darrell Britt-Gibson are all confirmed to join the ensemble.

When They See Us actor Asante Blackk will portray “Kidd,” a runner for a kingpin, while reports suggest Sharon Stone is also in talks for a role.

However, not all familiar faces will return. Storm Reid (Gia), Barbie Ferreira (Kat), Nika King (Leslie), Algee Smith (McKay), Austin Abrams (Ethan), and Dominic Fike (Elliot) are confirmed departures. Javon Walton’s Ashtray remains absent following the character’s death in Season 2.

Additionally, Fezco, played by the late Angus Cloud, will not appear following the actor’s tragic passing in 2023.

The new season will reportedly include a time jump, taking the characters beyond their high school years and into adulthood.

According to HBO executives, the delay was driven by a desire to rework the story and allow time for thoughtful development, especially following the loss of Cloud.

With a fresh cast, expanded world, and high expectations, Euphoria Season 3 aims to continue its legacy of bold storytelling when it returns to HBO in 2026.