Mia Goth still attached to Marvel’s 'Blade' despite years of delays

Mia Goth has shared her thoughts on the long-stalled Blade reboot, saying Marvel’s decision to delay and rework the film is ultimately “for the best.”

In a recent interview with Elle, the Frankenstein star confirmed she’s still attached to the project, despite the prolonged development and shifting timelines.

Originally announced back in 2019, Blade was set to reintroduce Marvel’s iconic vampire hunter to the big screen, with Mahershala Ali in the lead role previously portrayed by Wesley Snipes.

But more than six years later, the project has yet to begin filming—despite reports that wardrobe had already been prepared for background actors before production was postponed indefinitely.

Goth, who is reportedly set to play Lilith—a recurring Marvel villain and daughter of Dracula—remains committed to the film. “It’s for the best that it’s taken the time that it has,” she told the outlet. “They want to do it right.”

The script has seen multiple rewrites over the years. One earlier version set in the 1920s featured Goth’s Lilith hunting the blood of Blade’s daughter.

However, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the film will now take place in the present day, and that the script has gone through “three or four” different versions.

“We didn’t feel confident that we could make it great through production,” Feige explained. “We didn’t want to do that to Mahershala, and we didn’t want to do that to us.”

Meanwhile, Marvel has pivoted its approach in other areas. Brad Winderbaum, head of Marvel TV, told IGN that the Marvel Zombies animated series had originally been planned around the Blade film’s release—but now features a standalone version of the character.

While a release date remains uncertain, Goth is set to appear next in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, followed by Star Wars: Starfighter in 2027.