Kristen Stewart’s first film as director earns acclaim at BFI London Film Festival

Kristen Stewart made a striking appearance at the 2025 BFI London Film Festival to promote her directorial debut, The Chronology of Water.

The 35-year-old Oscar-nominated actress turned filmmaker stepped out in a chic black and white mini dress for the film’s premiere on Thursday, October 16, held at the Curzon Mayfair in London.

Joining Stewart at the screening were cast members Imogen Poots, Earl Cave, Esmé Creed-Miles, and Anna Wittowsky.

The film follows a woman, played by Poots, as she emerges from a traumatic childhood and navigates competitive swimming, addiction, sexuality, and toxic relationships before finding her voice as a writer.

Based on Lidia Yuknavitch’s memoir, the story marks Stewart’s first project as both director and screenwriter.

The film has already gained international attention, first debuting at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival and later earning Stewart her first major award as a filmmaker. The Chronology of Water won the Revelation Award at the Deauville American Film Festival in France on September 13.

While accepting the award, Stewart shared the emotional toll and perseverance behind the eight-year journey to make the film a reality. “It was enough for me to even be allowed to make this movie,” she said.

“The uphill battle on this one felt so personal — not for me, Kristen, but for me, girl.”

She continued, “I was trying to make a movie about bleeding, and the digging and the climb that it takes to unearth a voice in a world masterfully designed to silence us — it took 8 years.”

With powerful themes and strong early reception, The Chronology of Water marks a bold new chapter in Kristen Stewart’s career.