Jennifer Lopez gets honest about ‘Kiss family’ after Ben Affleck comment

Jennifer Lopez has recently revealed she’s fond of her Kiss of the Spider Woman cast and crew after heartfelt interview.

The American singer and actress took to her Instagram and posted a slew of gorgeous photos and videos from behind the scenes of filming her new musical movie, which is already running in theatres now.

In the first photo, JLo could be seen taking a mirror selfie in the middle of getting into costume for her character.

In her post, the Marry Me actress included a photo of a tumbler with a spider web and the name of the movie on it. In another picture, Jennifer uploaded a black-and-white movie poster with her face and her character's name Ingrid Luna on it.

JLo also incorporated an additional selfie of her posing in a white blazer for one of the musical numbers in the movie.

Some other photos included her different looks from the movie, and in one clip, she was seen hugging her co-stars, alongside the director Bill Condon as well as castmates Diego Luna and Tonatiuh.

In the caption, Jennifer was clear about her preferences as she wrote, “I will forever cherish my Kiss family.”

Maid in Manhattan actress also gave message to her fans, adding, “See you this weekend at the theatre!”

Her post was received with so much love from her fans as they showered their praises in the comment section over her look and performance in the movie.

The post came after she made rare comments about her former husband Ben Affleck, who also an executive producer on the same movie.

For those unversed, Jennifer reportedly filed for divorce from Ben after almost two years of marriage due to “irreconcilable differences” back in August 2024.