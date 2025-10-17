Jacob Elordi reflects on body strain during 'Frankenstein' filming

Jacob Elordi reveals he lost a lot of weight for another movie prior to filming 'Frankenstein'

Jacob Elordi turned his painful experience with weight loss into a way to channel the character of Frankenstein's monster.

The new film is a Guillermo del Toro adaptation of the classic 1818 Mary Shelly novel, Frankenstein. After Andrew Garfield was forced to drop the role due to other engagements, Elordi, 28, was left with a short time to prepare.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times published on October 16, the Euphoria star shared that before the sci-fi horror film, he was working on an Australian WWII miniseries titled The Narrow Road to the Deep North. The role demanded Elordi to lose a significant weight loss, and before he could recover, he got the role of Frankenstein's monster.

"My brain was kind of all over the place," he revealed. "I had these moments of great anguish at around 3 a.m. in the morning. I’d wake and my body was in such pain."

However, Elordi reflected that it benefitted his monstrous role saying, "I just realized that it was a blessing with Frankenstein coming up, because I could articulate these feelings, this suffering."

Elordi also shared how he knew that he was meant to play the part, revealing that he learned about landing the role while filming Priscilla.

The Kissing Booth star compared the feeling of "cancer in my stomach" to the nagging feeling of "I had to play this thing."

He added, "I’ve heard stories about this from actors, and when you hear them, you kind of go, ‘Sure, you were meant to play this thing.’ But I really feel like I was."

Elordi star alongside Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, Charles Dance and Christoph Waltz.

Frankenstein is running in cinemas since October 17 and will air on Netflix on November 7.