‘Stranger Things’ star Finn Wolfhard says ‘everyone’ was ‘worried’ for last season

Finn Wolfhard on Stranger Things

Stranger Things prepares to wrap up its journey in Hawkins, Indiana, and Finn Wolfhard is hoping the show’s final season lives up to fans’ expectations.

The actor, who has played Mike Wheeler since the series began in 2016, admitted that the cast felt nervous about how audiences might receive the show’s conclusion.

Speaking to Time, Wolfhard said, “I think everyone was pretty worried, honestly. The way that Game of Thrones got torn to shreds in that final season, we’re all walking into this going, ‘We hope to not have that kind of thing happen.’ But then we read the scripts. We knew that it was something special.”

Wolfhard and the rest of the cast have been part of Stranger Things since its debut, growing up alongside their characters as the hit Netflix sci-fi drama became one of the platform’s biggest successes.

Now, as the story nears its end, the final chapter is set to deliver an emotional and cinematic send-off.

Season 5 will be released in two parts, with Volume 1 arriving on Netflix on November 26, followed by Volume 2 on Christmas, and the grand finale scheduled for New Year’s Eve.

Series creators Matt and Ross Duffer have described this season as their most ambitious yet.

“We spent a full year filming this season. By the end, we’d captured over 650 hours of footage,” Ross Duffer shared earlier this year.

“So, needless to say, this is our biggest and most ambitious season yet. It’s like eight blockbuster movies.”

Adding to the excitement, Ross Duffer recently revealed the official runtimes for the first four episodes on Instagram, putting an end to weeks of speculation that every episode would exceed 90 minutes.

In a short video featuring the episode titles, Ross wrote, “ACTUAL runtimes [victory emoji].”

According to the post, the premiere episode titled The Crawl will run for one hour and eight minutes.

The second episode’s title hasn’t been announced yet, but its runtime is 54 minutes. Episode three, The Turnbow Trap, clocks in at one hour and six minutes, while episode four, Sorcerer, will be the longest so far at one hour and 23 minutes.

With these details now confirmed and the cast confident in the story’s conclusion, fans are gearing up for what promises to be an unforgettable farewell to Hawkins and the characters they’ve grown to love.