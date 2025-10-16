Jennifer Lopez spills beans on dating plans after Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez has recently spilled the beans on her plans about dating in the future.

The Marry Me star reflectED on her past and potential love during her first appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show on October 15.

When radio host asked about trying any dating app, like Raya, JLo replied. “No, I don't want that.”

“I don't know. I'm just old-fashioned, I guess,” added the 56-year-old.

Howard later said that she will “have no problem meeting guys,” to which, Jennifer remarked, “I’ll be fine.”

Elsewhere on the show, JLo revealed what key lesson she has learned from her past marital relationships including Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, Marc Anthony and Ben Affleck.

“What I learned, it's not that I'm not lovable. It's that they're not capable,” she told Howard.

Meanwhile, Kiss of the Spider Woman actress pointed out, “They don't have it in them. They need to appreciate the little person inside of them. They need to love them.”

“I wanted to share my life with someone. I want someone to be there when I'm having my big important moments on the red carpet,” stated JLo while talking about what she wants from her potential relationship.