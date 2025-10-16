Kevin Costner’s unexpected career move after flop movie and dispute claim

Kevin Costner has recently made an unexpected career move following the failure of Horizon and Yellowstone altercation claims.

The two-time Oscar winner expressed his anger over the scathing The Hollywood Reporter’s latest revelation on his career as they mentioned that the actor “lost the plot”.

A source however revealed to Page Six that Kevin has his sights set on a surprising project.

“Kevin is on a deep-sea diving binge to discover sunken treasure,” informed an insider.

The source told the outlet that the actor “found gold coins and emeralds recently in the Caribbean”.

“Now he's shopping a TV series on finding sunken treasure around the world,” added an insider.

It is pertinent to mention that despite Kevin’s best efforts, no one from the industry came forward to “finance” the project.

Explaining the reason, an insider shared that the disappointing box office results of Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 compelled the industry not to take risk with Kevin’s project.

For those unversed, Kevin’s interest in ocean exploration isn't new as he previously directed the 1995 aquatic epic Waterworld and depicted a Coast Guard rescue swimmer in The Guardian.

Interestingly, the actor also opened up about the plans to launch an underwater exploration venture with archaeologist Alex Mirabal in the past.

In a video posted to Facebook, Kevin disclosed he met archaeologist when he was exploring a Portuguese shipwreck in Mozambique.

“Alex and I have been pursuing the idea of bringing history back alive,” said Kevin in the recording back in 2019.

The actor added, “We formed a company, and right now we’re looking for a boat.”

The news came after Kevin had to move away from acting for a while after heated altercation and alleged attack at his Yellowstone co-star Wes Bentley earlier this month, per THR.

Meanwhile, the source added, “There's a long list of people in Hollywood who swear they'll never work with Kevin again,” after this incident.