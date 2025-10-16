Julia Roberts explains what inspired her daughter to give up smartphones

Julia Roberts has recently revealed what inspired her daughter to give up her smartphones.

The Ticket To Paradise actress spoke to The New York Times and recalled a time when her daughter Hazel was much younger and heavily influenced by the 1986 movie, Stand By Me.

“For some reason, I was thinking this morning about when my kids were young and we showed them Stand by Me, and our daughter said to me, 'I'm going to give you my phone,’” said the 57-year-old.

Julia continued, “I said, 'OK. What do you want me to do with it?’”

After the Hunt actress, who shares three children with her husband Danny Moder, revealed that her daughter Hazel told her at the time to “just keep it”.

Julia recalled her daughter saying, “I don’t want it.”

“Seeing that movie, I just thought if those boys had phones, they wouldn’t be talking to each other like that,” remarked My Best Friend’s Wedding actress.

Julia explained that they “wouldn’t have gone looking for that body, they wouldn’t sit around the fire and share these stories”.

The Erin Brockovich actress reflected that her daughter already comprehended the importance of communication.

“All that’s to say, we love talking to each other and sometimes we forget how important it is,” she added.

Earlier on Today show, Julia confessed that she and her husband made sure their children didn’t have their phones with them at the dinner table.

“We just had sort of simple rules where we had a charging station where everyone's phones go when you get home. There are no phones at the table, certainly,” she stated.