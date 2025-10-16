Daniel Stern rushed to hospital after health deteriorates

Daniel Stern's representatives gives update on actor's health

Daniel Stern, who is globally acclaimed for playing Marv Murchins in the 1990 Home Alone movies, was reportedly taken to a hospital in emergency.

On October 7, the Ventura County Fire Department received an emergency call at a residence in Somis, California, reported TMZ.

Later it was found out that emergency involved the legendary actor. Firefighters evaluated the 68-year-old and eventually transported him to a nearby hospital.

So far, there are no details about the cause of the medical issue, but reports have revealed that Stern is now doing well.

His representatives have also confirmed that Daniel is in good spirits and is recovering well.

Daniel Stern’s Career Over the Decades:

The Home Alone star is also best known for starring in City Slickers 1991 and 1994 movies.

Stern has been a part of multiple other projects namely The Wonder Years, in which he voiced the adult Kevin Arnold. He also lent his vocals for the title character of Dilbert.

Meanwhile, the American actor also featured in Rookie of the Year, a film that also marked his directorial debut.

Why Daniel Stern stepped away from Hollywood:

Despite having a flourishing career, Daniel has taken a step back from Hollywood to focus on farm life.

The director and screenwriter thought that he had made enough money so he doesn’t have to work anymore.

He told PEOPLE in a 2024 interview, “I made enough money and I’m kind of frugal… I bought the house in cash. I bought the cars in cash. I bought everything straight up because as an artist, I never knew if I was going to make any more bread.”

“What am I going to do with it? Am I going to keep chasing another part of that?”