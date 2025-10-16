Matthew McConaughey rejects ‘nepotism’ labels for son Levi’s film role

Growing up in a famous household hasn’t given Matthew McConaughey’s kids a free pass.

The Oscar winner and his wife, Camila Alves, are intentional about raising their children—Levi, 17, Vida, 15, and Livingston, 12—with strong values, especially when it comes to work ethic and humility.

Levi recently landed a major role in The Lost Bus, McConaughey’s upcoming film. But it wasn’t a handout.

In an interview on Sunday Today with Willie Geist, McConaughey revealed he made sure the casting director removed Levi’s last name before sending the audition to director Paul Greengrass.

“I’m not putting that pressure on him either way,” he said. “As far as nepotism goes for me, Camila and I always say, ‘Don’t you ever feel entitled.’”

Levi won the part on merit, and the family celebrated the achievement. Still, McConaughey made it clear that once on set, there would be no safety net.

“I said, ‘I can help coach you... but once we show up on the day, I’m not there as a safety net.’” Watching his son work independently, he proudly added, “He showed up.”

The film also features McConaughey’s 93-year-old mother, Kay, adding a personal touch to the project.

Off-screen, the couple continues to instill values through service. Alves said their kids actively participate in their just keep livin foundation and community work like Meals on Wheels.

“You can only do your best,” Alves told People magazine. “But we hope those hands-on experiences stick with them.”