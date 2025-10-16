Gwyneth Paltrow reveals what instantly drew her to Timothee Chalamet

Gwyneth Paltrow makes rare confession about costar Timothee Chalamet

Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothee Chalamet met during the costume test for their movie, Marty Supreme, for the first time, but the actress quickly warmed up to him.

The 53-year-old actress recalled that their first conversation was hilariously oblivious on her part.

During a candid interview, the Shakespeare In Love star admitted that she tried making small talk with the Dune star, 29, to get to know him.

“Everyone makes fun of me because I don’t know anything. I was like, ‘Do you have a girlfriend?’ And he was like, ‘I do,’” Paltrow recalled, in conversation with British Vogue.

The Iron Man actress continued, “He mentioned that she had kids and I was like, ‘That’s so cool. I really love to hear that [from] a young man like you.’”

However, even up until this point Paltrow had no idea the Wonka actor’s girlfriend is Kylie Jenner, who is mother to daughter Stormi, 7, and son Aire, 3, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

The Goop founder added that it really struck out to her because “I understand a 45-year-old who has his own kids going out with a woman with kids, but it’s a cool choice to go out with a young woman who has two kids. I respect it. I think it’s kind of punk rock. But my point is I didn’t know [it was] Kylie Jenner …”

Chalamet and the makeup mogul, 28, have been going strong together since April 2023. The couple kept their relationship totally private in the beginning, but have made several public appearances since.