Inka Williams steals spotlight at boyfriend Channing Tatum's new film premiere

Inka Williams makes surprising move during Channing Tatum's 'Roofman' red carpet

Inka Williams has just hard launched her relationship with boyfriend Channing Tatum.

Recently, at the 69th BFI London Film Festival, Tatum graced the red carpet with his appearance as he attended the big event to debut his new film, Roofman.

The Step Up actor was accompanied by his 26-year-old girlfriend Inka, who made sure to stand firmly by her partner’s side on his important day.

She looked stunning wearing a black thig slit gown having a deep neck. Williams flexed her perfectly trimmed bangs while letting her hair lose open.

The Australian model not just stole the limelight with her presence with Tatum, but the duo also shared a PDA packed moment on the red carpet that went viral.

Both Inka and Channing could be seen sharing a passionate kiss in a viral photo.

It is pertinent to mention here that this marks as the couple’s second red carpet appearance following their presence at the premiere of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle in Los Angeles.

Who is Inka Williams?

A rising star, who is gaining more and more followers on a daily basis for model-off-duty content and picturesque lifestyle.

Inka started modelling at the age of 15 and is currently known as one of the most popular Australian models.

She met the Magic Mike actor through mutual friends. The social media sensation soft launched her relationship with the actor on Channing’s birthday in April.

She dedicated a special post for the 45-year-old actor which had a bunch of memorable pictures set in a collage.