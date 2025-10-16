Kate McKinnon lands on key role in ‘Percy Jackson’ season 3

Kate McKinnon, best known for her work on Saturday Night Live, landed a role in the third season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians as a recurring guest star.

The adaptation is based on Rick Riordan's book series of the same name, starring Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson), Leah Jeffries (Annabeth Chase) and Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood).

Reported by Variety, McKinnon is set to play Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love and beauty.

The official character description reads, "Aphrodite can alter her appearance depending on the beholder and must be sure that Percy Jackson respects the power and importance of love before she agrees to offer aid on his quest."

In addition to McKinnon, Dafne Keen is casted as goddess Artemis, twin sister of Apollo, Sarah Chaudry as Zoë Nightshade, the loyal lieutenant to Artemis and first-ever immortal Hunter, Levi Chrisopulos and Olive Abercrombie, will play demigod siblings Leo and Bianca di Angelo.

Riordan created the TV series with Jonathan E. Steinberg, who serves as showrunner alongside Dan Shotz.

As of now season three is currently in production in Vancouver, meanwhile, its season two based on Sea of Monsters novel will premiere on December 10 on Disney +.