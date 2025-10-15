Billy Crudup receives 'biggest compliment' from wife Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts gives special shoutout to husband at 'Hollywood Walk of Fame' event

Naomi Watts has unlocked a major achievement in career and her husband Billy Crudup made sure he stood by her side to show his support.

On October 13, the King Kong actress has been finally honoured with the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

She unveiled her name in the presence of her family including husband and children and her close friends.

Other celebrities who attended event to show support to Watts included Jack Black, Edward Norton, Kyle Maclachlan, Sarah Paulson, Max Greenfield and Niecy Nash-Betts.

During the occasion, the Oscar nominated actress made a heartfelt speech in which she especially mentioned her better half Billy, who for her was the best decision of her life.

In her speech, Naomi stated that marrying the Big Fish actor was the kindest thing she has done in life.

“This has truly been the most exciting time of my life. I recently got married for the first time and my husband Billy whose talent is just extra ordinary has shown me phenomenal love and support.”

“And marrying him might just be the kindest and nicest thing I’ve ever done for myself", she added.

The Morning Show star tied the knot with Watts in 2023. The couple started dating in 2017 after they met on the set of the Netflix drama Gypsy.