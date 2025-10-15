Elle Fanning sets new fashion trend with glamorous BFI London Film Festival appearance

'All the Bright Places' star attends the film festival with Stellan Skarsgård

Elle Fanning recently made a ravishing appearance at the BFI London Film Festival and made many heads turn towards her.

The 27-year-old graced the red carpet of the big event along with Stellan Skarsgård.

The duo attended the premiere of their comedy drama film Sentimental Value at the London Film Festival.

For the big day, Elle tried to revive the fashion statement of the early days by carefully donning an outfit that felt right in the modern day.

She slipped into a black sequin frock from the Spring 2026 collection of an Irish designer Simone Rocha.

The ensemble had a scoop neckline, functional pockets and a drop-down outline fitting perfectly on the Maleficent actress’ figure.

Even though, the frock was long enough to credibly wear on its own, yet Fanning, while closely discussing on her outfit with longtime stylist Samantha McMillen, decided to put on baggy pants underneath.

She opted for light make up and chose to walk the red carpet just with a simple and elegant wrist watch as accessories.

Elle tied up her blonde hairlocks in a tight high bun and completed her look with matching black heels.

The American actress shared the glimpse of her breathtaking look in a carrousel of images on Instagram.

Work wise, her film Sentimental Value is an emotional film that explores the uneasy tension between an eccentric father and his two daughters.

On the other hand, Elle also dropped the official poster of her upcoming project Predator: Badlands on social media on October 14.

Backed by 20th Century Studios, the sci-fi horror is set to release on November 7.