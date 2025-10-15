Bradley Cooper’s latest red carpet presence turns controversial for his look

Bradley Cooper's 'Is This Thing On?' opens BFI London Film Festival

Bradley Cooper has been making headlines for his new film Is This Thing On?

The fresh drama comedy opened the BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall in London, England on October 14.

The 50-year-old made his appearance at the red carpet of the premiere along with co-stars Andra Day, Will Arnett and Laura Dern.

However, there are billion of Cooper fans who praise him not just for his work, but also for his looks and style.

But this time, The Hangover actor has come under fire for his outlook that he opted for on the red carpet of his directorial film.

People are not just talking about his new project, but are also noticing a change in his appearance.

A video is circulating on the internet featuring the Maestro star, in which he is talking about his daughter Lea, who he shares with former partner Irina Shayk.

Fans are debating that a noticeable change in his look might be due to cosmetic procedures or aging.

One of the social media users wrote, “Someone said he looks like Charlie Sheen, and now I can’t unsee it.”

Meanwhile, another wrote, “Can we please normalize aging gracefully.” A third fan jokingly commented, “That dude came in 3rd place in a Bradley Cooper lookalike contest.”

One of them simply summed it all up by saying, “I don’t even recognize him.”

Bradley’s directed film’s synopsis reads, “As their marriage quietly unravels, Alex (Arnett) faces middle age and an impending divorce, seeking new purpose in the New York comedy scene while Tess (Dern) confronts the sacrifices she made for their family—forcing them to navigate co-parenting, identity, and whether love can take a new form.”