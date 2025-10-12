Julianne Moore eager to check off THIS item from career bucket list

Julianne Moore has recently opened up about one item to check off from her career bucket list.

The Sirens actress responded to a question about one specific thing that still remain on her career list.

To which Julianne told PEOPLE, “I've always wanted to do a ghost story.”

May December actress said, “I feel like that would be really fun.”

“I don't feel like there are enough of them,” continued the 64-year-old.

Julianne noted, “That's something that I haven't encountered yet that I'd love to do.”

For the unversed, the actress rose to fame with her role in 1985 soap opera, As the World Turns, which also earned her a Daytimes Emmy Award for Outstanding Ingenue in a Drama Series for the character.

Interestingly, Julianne did act in horror genre many times but never a “ghost story”.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Chloe actress reflected on her four decades in Hollywood.

“The best part of my job is the actual working, is the doing of it, because that's what keeps me coming back,” dished Julianne.

The Hunger Games star revealed what she liked about her career and that’s “creative experience”.

“I like going in somewhere and building it with a group of people, and you're all making something out of nothing, because it's an active imagination,” explained Julianne.

Still Alice actress mentioned, “Someone has written something down, someone is lensing it, and people are pretending to be characters within it.”

“But you are all coming together to tell this story. That's so, so exciting for me,” she added.