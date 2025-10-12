Michael J Fox reveals major health update amid ongoing Parkinson’s battle

Michael J Fox has recently shared major health update amid his ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease.
The Back to the Future star, who was diagnosed with the progressive neurological disorder in 1991 at 29, reportedly went public with his condition seven years later.
However, at present, Michael opened up about his vulnerability and how his condition has stopped him from walking too much.
During the peak of his acting career, the actor recalled breaking stuff and doing everything from somersaulting over people to sliding across car bonnets.
“In a three-year period, I broke my elbow, I broke my hand, I got a big infection in my hand and I almost lost my finger,” he told The Sunday Times.
Michael went on to say, “I take it easy now, I don't walk that much anymore. I can walk but it's not pretty and it's a bit dangerous.”
Over the years, Michael had to step back from acting in 2020 due to health challenges related to the disease.
But the actor admitted that his decades-long battle with the disease won’t slow him down from achieving his professional or personal ambitions.
In latest times, Michael filmed a guest arc on Apple TV's Emmy-nominated series, Shrinking and is promoting his fifth book, Future Boy.
Michael, who played a character with Parkinson's in Shrinking, reportedly marked a first for him.
“It was the first time ever I get to show up on set, and I didn't have to worry about am I too tired or coughing or anything… I just do it,” added the actor.
