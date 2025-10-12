Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston pay emotional tribute to Diane Keaton

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston have recently paid emotional tribute to legendary star Diane Keaton.

The Legally Blonde actress calls the late actress her “mentor” in Hollywood as she was speaking at her book event for Kicking off the Gone Before Goodbye, co-authored by Harlan Coben in Los Angeles.

Reese, who was directed by Diane in Wildflower in 1991 at the age of 15, revealed that the late star “changed the way we all saw women on screen – smart, funny, stylish and completely original”.

“I am so grateful to have her as a mentor at such a young age,” said the 49-year-old at her Hello Sunshine Expo.

While speaking on the stage, Reese stated, “I'm going to try and get through this without tearing up, but I don't know if you guys heard that Diane Keaton passed today (October 11).”

“Diane was really important. She was one of my first mentors in this business. I was 15 years old and I was from Nashville, Tennessee, and I didn't know anybody,” recalled The Wild actress.

Reese further said, “It was my second maybe third movie audition ever and I came in with this big country accent and I was playing this little southern girl and she goes, ‘Who are you?’ And I said ‘I'm Reese Witherspoon and I'm from Nashville, Tennessee’.”

“And she said ‘Are you making that up? That accent that you're doing’. And I said ‘No ma’am, I'm from Nashville, Tennessee, and I'm here. And I'd love to be in your movie’. And she was like ‘Well, you're hired. You're hired today, tomorrow and the next day. I don't know who you are but I am so excited to have you,’” mentioned The Morning Show star.

Gushing over Diane, Reese stated, “She is just incredible and indelible and just a truly original person. So, for Diane, watch one of her movies.”

“Just be your unique, interesting self. I think Diane would be really happy,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, Jennifer, who never worked with Diane, holds high regards for the late star.

The Friends alum posted a picture of young Diane on her Instagram Story, calling her a “legend” in the caption.

“You will be so missed,” she added.

Other notable stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Goldie Hawn, Steve Martin and many more remember the late actress.