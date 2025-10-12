Mandy Moore details 'excited' plans for upcoming holiday

Mandy Moore reveals special plans with family for holiday season

Mandy Moore is over the moon with joy for the upcoming holiday season as she already has an elaborate plan for her family.

The 41-year-old singer and actress loves to make Halloween special at her house, and this year she wants to do something they have never done before.

The This Is Us alum is deciding on a theme to pick for coordinating outfits for her husband and kids.

"I'm trying to push to do a family Halloween theme this year," Moore shared in conversation with People Magazine.

The Tangled actress, who shares kids, August "Gus" Harrison, 4, and Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett, 3, and Louise "Lou" Everett, 1, with husband Taylor Goldsmith, continued, "They've never wanted to do it before. I feel like we're kind of floating into the best part of the year, so I'm super excited."

Speaking for the options she is considering for the spooky holiday, Moore shared that she is thinking of Star Wars and Toy Story, among other ideas.

Moore, who played the character of Rebecca Pearson, a mom to three kids in This Is Us, has found motherhood to be a beautiful phase of her life.

In a previous interview, she shared, "My husband and I [recently] looked at each other like, 'This is a lot, but I wouldn't have it any other way.'"