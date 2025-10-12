Ryan Reynolds shares his experience with grief after he lost his father

Ryan Reynolds has recently discussed his experience with grief following his father’s death.

The Deadpool & Wolverine star reflected on grief during a Q&A session before the release on John Candy: I Like Me.

“The grief thing is odd,” said the 48-year-old at the event, via PEOPLE.

Ryan noted that it “hits you at weird times,” even though the actor had a complicated relationship with his father, James Reynolds.

“There's an episode with Jimmy Fallon that exists where you'll see me lose my train of thought,” recalled the Free Guy actor, revealing that his father had already been dead for several years at that point.

Ryan pointed out, “I am in the middle of a story. There it is, just hits me like a freight train.”

The IF actor mentioned that most people “would never notice it, but grief is one of those things that just finds you at the weirdest moments”.

At the time, Ryan added that words of support sometimes seem “inconsequential because of how unique the experience of grief is”.

For the unversed, the actor’s father reportedly passed away at 74 back in 2015 after living with Parkinson’s disease for nearly 20 years.

Earlier, in a 2024 interview with PEOPLE, Ryan shared that his own experiences as a father have helped him to heal.

“The healing for me really comes more through my relationship with my own kids, while taking some of the things from my father that are of immense value,” he stated.