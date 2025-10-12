'Welcome to Derry' director reveals why Bill Skarsgård was hesitant to play 'Pennywise'

Bill Skarsgård had second thoughts about reprising his iconic role in HBO series

Bill Skarsgård had hesitations in revisiting the role of Pennywise from his iconic films, It.

HBO has transformed the movies into a series titled Welcome to Derry. The upcoming show, which is slated to release on October 26, will focus mainly on the origin story of the hideous clown.

But after performing the difficult role in two films, the Swedish actor did not want to return for the series.

Andy Muschietti, the creator of the franchise told SFX Magazine, "I think he was a little hesitant at the beginning to play It again because he is something that he did in the past.”

According to director, when they offered Bill to play the character again, he had already portrayed a lot of dark characters during the time which is why he was a little hesitant.

Andy explained, "Because, obviously, for someone who takes his work and his art so seriously as him, it takes a toll to live in the head of those characters for a long time."

"So he was a little hesitant at the beginning — and then something changed ... I guess that we started again, going into it and discussing all the virtues of this new story, and he decided to do it."

HBO backed It series is all set to feature Skarsgård along with Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar and Taylor Paige.