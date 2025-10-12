Netflix line-up for November 2025: Most anticipated originals you can't miss

November 2025 is shaping up to be a major month for Netflix, with several high-profile Originals on the way.

While the full lineup of licensed titles and holiday content will be unveiled separately, the current slate of series, movies, and documentaries already offers plenty to look forward to.

From psychological thrillers and animated adventures to Oscar hopefuls and the return of a cultural phenomenon, here are the biggest Netflix Original releases to keep on your radar this November.

1. Death by Lightning

A four-part historical limited series chronicling the rise and tragic end of U.S. President James Garfield and his assassin Charles Guiteau. Starring Michael Shannon and Matthew Macfadyen, with executive producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

2. The Beast in Me

Claire Danes stars as a grief-stricken author drawn into a psychological cat-and-mouse game with her mysterious neighbor (Matthew Rhys), suspected in his wife’s disappearance. A tense and emotional character study.

3. Frankenstein

Guillermo del Toro brings his dark vision to life with this Oscar-hopeful horror adaptation. With Netflix already backing the director’s Pinocchio to past award success, this is another top contender.

4. K-Pop Demon Hunters

An animated action-musical that blends K-pop stardom with supernatural battles. Positioned as one of Netflix’s biggest shots at animation awards this season.

5. In Your Dreams

A family comedy adventure from Kuku Studios and Sony Pictures Imageworks about two siblings who travel through their own dreams. Packed with colorful animation, a toy giraffe, and heartfelt storytelling.

6. Train Dreams

This critically acclaimed period drama, adapted from Denis Johnson’s novella and directed by Clint Bentley, follows the life of a logger in early 20th-century America. Starring Joel Edgerton, Felicity Jones, and William H. Macy.

7. Stranger Things (Final Season, Volume 1)

The iconic series begins its final chapter with four new episodes arriving over Thanksgiving weekend. Expect a climactic kickoff to the end of one of Netflix’s most influential shows.

8. International Highlights

Includes the Japanese historical epic Last Samurai Standing (Nov 13), Polish drama Heweliusz (Nov 5), Korean thriller As You Stood By, and awards-hopeful Left-Handed Girl (Nov 28).

9. Returning Series

The Vince Staples Show and A Man on the Inside return for second seasons on Nov 6 and Nov 20, respectively.

10. Kids & Family

Final season of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (Nov 20), Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 12 (Nov 17), Unicorn Academy’s holiday special (Nov 13), and the Netflix debut of Sesame Street.

From high-stakes historical dramas and chilling thrillers to vibrant family films and the long-awaited return of Stranger Things, Netflix’s November 2025 lineup is packed with variety and big-name projects.

Whether you’re seeking award contenders, international gems, or content for the kids, this month promises something for every kind of viewer—minus the Christmas titles, which are just around the corner.

Stay tuned for the full release calendar in the coming days.