Marissa Bode celebrates change in Nessa’s arc for ‘Wicked: For Good’ film

Marissa Bode was delighted over the major change in her character Nessarose’s arc in Wicked: For Good.

Bode, who is the first disabled actress to the play the role of Elphaba's younger sister, marvelled over how the movie disposed of ableism plot.

In conversation with the Go magazine, she explained that her character's "ultimate true desire is love," instead of the one in the Broadway musical, which is the desire to walk.

"I am so happy with the change, the old narrative was outdated," she said.

In the original story Elphaba enchant her sister's shoes so she is able to walk. The plot has been interpreted by many people as discriminatory and insensitive.

With the release of final trailer of Jon M. Chu’s film, the fans witnessed Nessarose flying in those shoes instead of walking.

"And I'll be honest, it was really fun to fly through the air on set," said Bode. "Overall, the shift makes a lot of sense to me, considering 'everyone deserves a chance to fly,'" she said hinting at the lyrics from Defying Gravity.

Bode further said that the new arc emphasises on how frustrating it is for disabled people to be "fussed over" when they don’t need help, no matter how well intentioned it is.

"Sometimes, disabled people do need help. All disabled people are different, so levels of mobility are different," said Bode. "Asking for help is okay, while at the same time, letting non-disabled people know that they shouldn’t always assume."

In addition to Bode, the film stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda , Jonathan Bailey as Prince Fiyero and Ethan Slater as Boq.

Wicked: For Good is set to release on November 21.