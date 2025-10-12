Leonardo DiCaprio pays heartfelt tribute to late co-star Diane Keaton

Leonardo DiCaprio has paid a heartfelt tribute to his Marvin’s Room co-star Diane Keaton after the news of her tragic passing.

Shortly after her death was confirmed on Saturday, October 11, the Titanic star took to his Instagram Stories to share a nostalgic photo of the two together, along with an emotional message honouring the late actress.

"Diane Keaton was one of a kind. Brilliant, funny, and unapologetically herself," he wrote. "A legend, an icon, and a truly kind human being."

The Oscar winner, now 50, starred alongside Keaton in the 1996 drama when he was just 18.

Reflecting on their time together, he added, "I had the honour of working with her at 18. She will be deeply missed. [dove emoji]"

In the Jerry Zaks-directed film, the late legend portrayed Bessie, the devoted aunt of DiCaprio’s troubled teen character, Hank.

The star-studded cast also included Meryl Streep and Robert De Niro.

The Academy Award winner’s death at the age of 79 in California has sparked an outpouring of tributes from across Hollywood.

Among those remembering her were First Wives Club co-stars, Goldie Hawn and Bette Midler.

A spokesperson for Keaton confirmed the news, saying, "There are no further details available at this time, and her family has asked for privacy in this moment of great sadness."